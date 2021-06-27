Metro Detroiters rush to clean up from storm, flood damage ahead of more rain

DEARBORN, Mich. – It’s a race for many Metro Detroiters to clean up from the weekend storms before more storms hit.

As of Sunday afternoon, flood damage is still visible across Metro Detroit.

“Honestly, it’s something unexpected. I can’t even describe it,” said Brooklyn Ostrowski from St. Clair Shores.

Ostrowski is one of the many captivated by the flood damage. Parts of I-94 are shut down completely. Cars and 18-wheelers were left stranded on the highway due to the storm.

Marine Services Team: The divers rechecked the area of I 94 and Rotunda as we had reports of drivers going around barricades. They checked 8 vehicles, fortunately all were empty. Please do not go around or move barricades. And as always if you see standing water, turn around. pic.twitter.com/YOiu9VRXJ2 — MSP Metro Detroit (@mspmetrodet) June 27, 2021

People stood on an overpass Sunday to take a look at the power of Mother Nature.

Joshua Chambers, from West Bloomfield, said he saw several flood posts on social media.

“To come out and actually see this, it’s mind-blowing for sure,” Chambers said. “I was like I have to go out and look for myself. There are no words.”

No words on how much damage or when things will be back to normal. That’s why Dearborn Fire Assistant Chief Steven Densmore is opening up the Henry Ford Performing Arts Center to help those in need.

“We decided to open this center up. As you can see, we have some cots and supplies for folks, who weren’t able to get anything out of their house,” Densmore said.

It’s open Sunday for Dearborn residents affected by the storm, as is the Dearborn Police Department.

“Get cool. Charge their phones, get something to eat if need to be. We can get some supplies in here for them as well,” said Densmore.

