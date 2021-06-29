When will I-94 in Metro Detroit reopen after severe flooding?

DETROIT – I-94 is finally clear of water after severe flooding closed it from Detroit to Dearborn.

Even though the water is gone there is still a lot of work to be done before the highway can be opened safely.

As of noon, street sweepers were driving along the highway and other trucks were driving behind them to scoop up trash and muck that was left behind by the floodwaters.

After the highway is completely cleaned then inspectors need to walk the previously flooded parts and ensure there isn’t any severe damage that was left behind.

MDOT may start opening certain lanes of I-94, but the process will take some time.

Scattered showers and thunderstorms are expected to move through Metro Detroit on Monday.

The potential for more rain is prompting concerns as Metro Detroit continues to cope with the impact of widespread flooding over the weekend.

