Canton resident killed, 3 others hurt in crash between car, semi truck in Wayne, police say

WAYNE, Mich. – A Canton Township resident was killed and three others were injured overnight in a crash between a car and a semi truck in Wayne, police said.

The crash happened around 12:30 a.m. Wednesday (June 30) in the area of West Michigan Avenue and Hannan Road, according to officials.

Police said four people from inside the car were transported to nearby hospitals.

A 78-year-old Canton Township resident riding as a passenger in the car died from injuries sustained in the crash, according to authorities.

Two other passengers are still hospitalized. One is in critical condition, and one is stable, officials said.

The driver of the car has been released from the hospital, authorities said.

Officials said the driver of the semi truck was not injured.

Alcohol and drugs do not appear to have been factors in the crash, according to police. Officials continue to investigate. Anyone who witnessed the crash is asked to email Wayne police at ramore@cityofwayne.com.