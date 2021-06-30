Partly Cloudy icon
Detroit police search for missing 17-year-old boy

Dane Kelly
, Web Producer

Javon Taylor
Javon Taylor (WDIV)

DETROIT – Police are seeking the public’s help in locating 17-year-old Javon Taylor.

According to the Detroit Police Department, Taylor was last seen at about 12:30 p.m. Sunday. He left his home, located near the intersection of Ward and Chippewa avenues, and hasn’t been seen or heard from since.

Javon TaylorDetails
Age17 years old
WeightAbout 250pounds
Height6 feet

Anyone who has seen Javon Taylor or knows of his whereabouts is asked to contact the Detroit Police Department at 313-596-1240.

