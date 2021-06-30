Detroit police search for missing 17-year-old boy

DETROIT – Police are seeking the public’s help in locating 17-year-old Javon Taylor.
According to the Detroit Police Department, Taylor was last seen at about 12:30 p.m. Sunday. He left his home, located near the intersection of Ward and Chippewa avenues, and hasn’t been seen or heard from since.
|Javon Taylor
|Details
|Age
|17 years old
|Weight
|About 250pounds
|Height
|6 feet
Anyone who has seen Javon Taylor or knows of his whereabouts is asked to contact the Detroit Police Department at 313-596-1240.
