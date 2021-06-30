Detroit police search for missing 17-year-old boy

DETROIT – Police are seeking the public’s help in locating 17-year-old Javon Taylor.

According to the Detroit Police Department, Taylor was last seen at about 12:30 p.m. Sunday. He left his home, located near the intersection of Ward and Chippewa avenues, and hasn’t been seen or heard from since.

Javon Taylor Details Age 17 years old Weight About 250pounds Height 6 feet

Anyone who has seen Javon Taylor or knows of his whereabouts is asked to contact the Detroit Police Department at 313-596-1240.

