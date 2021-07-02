Man fatally shot inside Captain Jay’s on Detroit’s west side

DETROIT – Police are investigating a fatal shooting that happened Friday afternoon inside a Captain Jay’s Fish & Chicken on Detroit’s west side.

According to authorities, a customer inside the building, located near the intersection of Meyers and McNichols, was looking out the window when a white Nissan pulled up at about 1:40 p.m. Police said a man exited the Nissan, came inside the store and shot the victim twice before leaving in the Nissan.

Police have not released the identity of the victim.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Detroit Police Department at 313-596-2260 or Crimes Stoppers at 1-800-Speak-Up.

