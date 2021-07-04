Former Detroit police chief to make first political speech in Jackson County on Tuesday

Former Detroit police chief, James Craig, to make first political speech

DETROIT – Former Detroit police chief James Craig is stepping back into the spotlight.

Craig is set to make his first political speech this week.

He will be speaking at the Under the Oaks event with the Jackson County GOP on Tuesday night.

The Republican group stated that it is excited about having Craig as a featured speaker.

Craig has not officially announced whether he will run for Michigan governor or any other political position.

Rumors have been circulating that he will be running for governor against incumbent Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.

Sources told Local 4 News that he has met with the Republican Governor’s Association and the head of the Michigan GOP.

Craig recently retired from the Detroit Police Department after serving as the city’s top cop for eight years.

James White will take over as interim police chief until a board of police commissioners along with Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan work to find a permanent replacement. White is the former Detroit assistant police chief.

Ad

Read: Detroit police chief James Craig reflects on his career ahead of retirement

Read more: A look at who could run against Gov. Whitmer in 2022