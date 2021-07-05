Pontiac police investigate Fourth of July double homicide

PONTIAC, Mich. – Police are investigating a double homicide that happened in Pontiac Sunday night.

Two men died as a result. Local 4 News is told one of victims had a history with the shooter, while the other person was just trying to act as a peacemaker.

“When I heard it, it was like, get your kids and go to cover. Get your babies,” said an anonymous neighbor.

The woman who did not want to be identified was frantic when she heard multiple gunshots ringing out around 1 p.m. on the Fourth of July.

She was at home with her two children during the shooting. The woman did not think it was fireworks. It turned out to be the sound of an argument that had come to a violent end.

“Them guys came over here picking with that 21-year-old and he went and bought a gun the same day,” said the woman.

The 21-year-old shooter and 29-year-old victim reportedly have children from the same woman.

Reportedly, the night before tensions started the two had words with one another at night. Hours later in broad daylight, the 29-year-old came back and that is when the shooting happened.

“One of her kids not gonna have a dad. They’re not going to have either one of their dads at all. One is going to go to prison for life and then one is gone forever,” the anonymous neighbor added.

But the 29-year-old victim wasn’t alone. He had a 30-year-old friend who was only there to make sure nothing bad happened. Sadly, he never got that chance.

“He was an innocent person. He was coming to be the peacemaker. When they both got out of that car and were approaching the porch, that young guy went in that house and came out that back door blasting. It’s sad. It’s sickening,” said the woman.

The anonymous neighbor caught the aftermath on her phone. Other neighbors say the 30-year-old is the father of multiple children and was not the type to be aggressive.

“He never portrayed any kind of conflict. He never had an issue with anybody,” said another neighbor who did not want to be identified.

As of now charges have not been filed against the 21-year-old. He is being held at the Oakland County Jail.

