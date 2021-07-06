19-year-old woman struck by car, killed while standing outside vehicle in Livingston County

HARTLAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. – A 19-year-old woman was struck by a car and killed over the weekend while standing outside her vehicle on an expressway in Livingston County, police said.

Michigan State Police said the incident happened at 5:31 a.m. Sunday (July 4) on southbound U.S. 23 near Highland Road in Hartland Township.

Officials said the 19-year-old Bay City woman was outside her vehicle on the freeway when she was struck by a passing car.

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene, according to authorities.

Police continue to investigate the incident.