19-year-old woman struck by car, killed while standing outside vehicle in Livingston County

Police say woman was struck by passing driver on US 23

Derick Hutchinson
, Senior Web Producer

HARTLAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. – A 19-year-old woman was struck by a car and killed over the weekend while standing outside her vehicle on an expressway in Livingston County, police said.

Michigan State Police said the incident happened at 5:31 a.m. Sunday (July 4) on southbound U.S. 23 near Highland Road in Hartland Township.

Officials said the 19-year-old Bay City woman was outside her vehicle on the freeway when she was struck by a passing car.

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene, according to authorities.

Police continue to investigate the incident.

