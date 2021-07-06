Detroit Fire Department mourns fireman killed in Troy road rage incident

DETROIT – Lieutenant Frank Dombrowski has now been identified as the 55-year-old fireman killed Monday night in a road rage incident at a Troy gas station.

Detroit Fire Department Commissioner Eric Jones said Dombrowski was a devoted firefighter who spent 29 years on the job winning awards that really showed his dedication to the position.

“This man was murdered and now a lot of broken hearts are left in the aftermath. He’s a disciplined man. He risked his life for strangers. He trained firefighters and he showed up every day without any complaints,” said Jones. “He received the Medal of Valor in 2018. Obviously you don’t do a job like this for 29-years without being incredibly disciplined.”

The news of his death impacted everyone assigned to Engine 53 and Ladder 25. Local 4 News was there as it announced over the radio to all Detroit fire stations that the lieutenant had been shot and killed.

“The Detroit Fire Department regrets to inform you of the untimely death of senior Lieutenant Francis Dombrowski of Engine 53,” the announcement could be heard.

It was as an absolute surprise to one of Dombrowski’s former fire academy classmates Lt. Jim Nadolski who says the senior lieutenant’s most powerful weapon was his words.

“He would probably fight you, but at the end of the day he’d rather beat you up with his tongue,” said Nadolski.

Now all that is left are the memories he left behind. His locker is still there, untouched since the last time he closed it. Nadolski just wishes the road rage incident could have ended any other way.

“I see it all the time in the city, now it’s starting to branch out into the suburbs. When it personally impacts you and your fire department family, it’s getting to be too much,” said Nadolski.

The shooter turned himself in and is now behind bars. He’s expected to be charged sometime Wednesday.