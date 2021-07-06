Partly Cloudy icon
Detroit police want help finding woman accused of shooting 27-year-old after argument

Suspect fled in red 2009 Dodge Avenger

Kayla Clarke
, Web Producer

Detroit police want help finding woman accused in shooting of 27-year-old

DETROITPolice are asking for help identifying and locating a woman accused of shooting a 27-year-old woman after an argument in Detroit.

The suspect, a 23-year-old woman, was involved in a verbal argument with the victim on Sunday (July 4) at 11:30 p.m. in the 19000 block of Van Dyke Avenue.

Police said the suspect walked to a car, retrieved a handgun from the vehicle and fired several shots at the victim. The victim was struck by gunfire.

The suspect entered the passenger side of the red 2009 Dodge Avenger with license plate No. EKZ5378. An unidentified driver fled the scene heading eastbound on 7 Mile Road.

Suspect DescriptionDetails
Height5′2′'
Weight110 lbs
HairMulti-colored dreads
ClothesRed shorts, white tank top

Police said the suspect is considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Detroit Police Department’s 11th Precinct PDU at 313-596-1140 or Crimes Stoppers at 1-800-Speak Up. All tips to Crime Stoppers are anonymous.

Police are asking for help identifying and locating a woman accused of shooting a 27-year-old woman after an argument. (Detroit Police Department)

