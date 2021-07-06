Mostly Cloudy icon
Local News

Eastpointe police seek missing runaway teen

Boy missing since June 8

Natasha Dado
, Web Producer

Daymione Turrell–Markise Kennedy
Daymione Turrell–Markise Kennedy (Eastpointe Police Department)

DETROIT – Police are searching for a 15-year-old boy and runaway named Daymione Turrell–Markise Kennedy who was reported missing to the Eastpointe Police Department on June 8, 2021.

According to police, he lives at 15348 Deerfield in Eastpointe and left home on a red and black bicycle. 

He was last seen in the Pontiac area trying to visit friends. Family members have not been able to make contact with him and are very concerned for his safety. 

He attends Eastpointe High School and was recently suspended for fighting, police say. 

Police added that as of Tuesday, July 6 he still has not returned home or made contact with his family. 

Anyone who recognizes the teen pictured above is asked to call Detective Marcel Prude with the Eastpointe Police Department’s Youth Bureau at 586-445-9413.

