Mother of 5-year-old killed in Macomb County hit-and-run planning to donate at least $20K to families in need

Mother of 5-year-old killed in hit-and-run planning to donate at least $20K to families in need

Every day for Tiffany Draper began with a touch from her son, Preston.

The 5-year-old’s energy is the biggest thing missing in the week since he was killed in a hit-and-run incident in Macomb County.

“Preston woke up ready to go, so happy ... He loved everybody,” Draper said.

On June 29, Preston was crossing the street on his bike with his aunt, sister and cousin at the intersection of Van Dyke Avenue and Stephens at the edge of Warren and Center Line when a Jeep raced through a red light, hitting and killing the child.

The driver did not stop, but police later arrested a 22-year-old man.

Preston’s cousin, Braxton Keith, has attached a picture of him on his bike.

“Our arms are both around us with the same outfits on,” Braxton said.

Since the incident, donations have poured in -- more than Draper needs to bury her son -- and she’d like that money to help others.

She knows it’s what Preston would want.

“There’s at least $20,000 to $30,000 that we can donate,” she said. “Any money can help.”

Draper is working on how to donate the money and plans to contact local charities.