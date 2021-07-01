Mostly Cloudy icon
76º

WEATHER ALERT

SHOW MORE 

Local News

Man charged in Macomb County hit-and-run incident that killed 5-year-old boy

Maurice Montez Sumler faces up to 15 years in prison if convicted

Dane Kelly
, Web Producer

Tags: 
Warren
,
Center Line
,
Hit-And-Run
,
Fatal Hit-And-Run
,
Children
,
Family
,
Preston Singleton
,
Macomb County
,
Metro Detroit
,
Michigan
,
Michigan News
,
Local News
,
Local
,
News
,
Maurice Montez Sumler
,
Maurice Sumler
,
Mount Clemens
,
Charges
,
Charged
,
Arraignment
,
Crash
,
Fatal Crash
,
Deadly Crash
Maurice Montez Sumler
Maurice Montez Sumler (WDIV)

MOUNT CLEMENS, Mich. – Maurice Montez Sumler, 22, was charged Thursday afternoon in connection with a hit-and-run that killed a 5-year-old boy.

According to authorities, Sumler accelerated to beat a red light Tuesday morning and struck Preston Singleton, who was riding on his bike with his family. Police said the vehicle did not stop after hitting the child.

Sumler was arraigned Thursday afternoon on a charge of leaving the scene of a collision causing death. He was given a $250,000 cash bond and would be required to wear a GPS monitor if released.

A GoFundMe has been set up for the family of the child. You can donate here.

More: Macomb County news

Copyright 2021 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Author: