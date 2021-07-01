Man charged in Macomb County hit-and-run incident that killed 5-year-old boy

MOUNT CLEMENS, Mich. – Maurice Montez Sumler, 22, was charged Thursday afternoon in connection with a hit-and-run that killed a 5-year-old boy.

According to authorities, Sumler accelerated to beat a red light Tuesday morning and struck Preston Singleton, who was riding on his bike with his family. Police said the vehicle did not stop after hitting the child.

Sumler was arraigned Thursday afternoon on a charge of leaving the scene of a collision causing death. He was given a $250,000 cash bond and would be required to wear a GPS monitor if released.

A GoFundMe has been set up for the family of the child. You can donate here.

