New senior medical centers to open in Detroit

DETROIT – Dedicated Senior Medical Center is not just a name, it’s a play on words on how the new facilities are committed to seniors in the underserved communities they are serving.

People living nearby said it’s going to make a huge difference in the local neighborhood.

“I have high blood pressure and cholesterol” said nearby resident, Emma Miller.

Miller, an eastsider in her golden years, is now happy to have a new medical facility right down the street from her house, rather than having travel far to go a major hospital.

“Being a senior myself, we need all this. We need all the help we can get,” Miller added.

Dedicated Senior Medical Center is now opening 6 of this locations across the region. Dr. Jennifer Casey said each facility is a one-stop-shop location that’s fully capable of handling nearly everything need these seniors may need.

“We have the ability to do x-rays and ultrasound. We do laboratory work and a variety of other testing,” said Dr. Casey.

Wednesday’s Grand Opening on East Jefferson Avenue in Detroit featured both mayor Mike Duggan and mayor Monique Owens of Eastpointe -- as one location is being built there as well.

“The city of Eastpointe, we’ll actually have it on a prime location -- Kelly Road -- where there is accessible to seniors who live directly across the street,” said Mayor Owens.

Kimberly Tucker is just happy that now the Seniors are seemingly being placed first.

“They have so many activities and benefits packed into this one place. It may look small on the outside but the place is huge on the inside,” said Tucker.

“We have so many seniors in the neighborhood and this is going to make it very convenient for them to come and get service,” Miller concluded.

You can expect all six facilities to be open by the end of the year.

