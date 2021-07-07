Weekend bridge work to close 19 miles of I-75 in Metro Detroit

Bridge demolition and construction will close about 19 miles of I-75 this weekend in Metro Detroit.

The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) said Wednesday that I-75 will close in both directions between the I-75 Business Loop (at Square Lake Road) and Eight Mile Road due to bridge work. MDOT crews are expected to demolish the 11 Mile Road overpass above I-75, set bridge beams on the Bellaire Avenue pedestrian structure and conduct other related work.

Both directions of that section of I-75 will be closed from 11 p.m. on Friday, July 9 through 5 a.m. on Monday, July 12. In preparation for the closure, MDOT crews will begin closing ramps at 9 p.m. on Friday, and will begin closing lanes at 10 p.m. on Friday.

Officials say all traffic will be detoured to Woodward Avenue.

Northbound I-75 traffic will be detoured west onto Eight Mile Road, then to northbound Woodward Avenue, then eastbound Square Lake Road and back to northbound I-75. Local traffic will have access to northbound I-75 at 14 Mile Road and “points north,” officials said.

Southbound I-75 traffic will be detoured to westbound Square Lake Road, then to southbound Woodward Avenue, then eastbound Eight Mile Road and back to southbound I-75.

Northbound I-75 ramps will be closed from Davison Freeway to 12 Mile Road, and southbound I-75 ramps will be closed from Square Lake Road to Nine Mile Road during the weekend closure.

