Partly Cloudy icon
73º

Local News

Michigan State Police investigate road rage shooting at I-94 near 12 Mile

2 people in custody; I-94 between 11 Mile, 12 Mile roads closed as troopers investigate

DeJanay Booth
, Web Producer

Tags: 
Road Rage Shooting
,
Shooting
,
Interstate 94
,
Interstate 696
,
I-94
,
I-696
,
12 Mile Road
,
11 Mile Road
,
Nine Mile Road
,
Michigan State Police
,
MSP
,
Little Mack Avenue
,
Investigation
,
Michigan News
,
Local News
,
Local
,
News
A Michigan State Police car was involved in a crash on I-696 in Southfield. (WDIV)
A Michigan State Police car was involved in a crash on I-696 in Southfield. (WDIV)

Michigan State Police said are investigating a road rage shooting at Interstate 94 near 12 Mile Road Wednesday.

MSP is shutting down I-94 eastbound between 11 Mile and 12 Mile roads to search for shell casings.

According a series of tweets, MSP troopers were dispatched to the area for a shooting. A preliminary investigation indicated that the incident started on the service drive at Nine Mile Road.

Police said two cars swiped each other before entering the freeway. An occupant in one of the drivers fired shots the other vehicle between Interstate 696 and Little Mack Avenue.

Police said the other driver and vehicle were not hit. The victim left the freeway to report the incident.

The suspect went toward Saint Clair Shores, MSP said. The suspect and his passenger are now in custody.

Copyright 2021 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Author: