Michigan State Police investigate road rage shooting at I-94 near 12 Mile

Michigan State Police said are investigating a road rage shooting at Interstate 94 near 12 Mile Road Wednesday.

MSP is shutting down I-94 eastbound between 11 Mile and 12 Mile roads to search for shell casings.

According a series of tweets, MSP troopers were dispatched to the area for a shooting. A preliminary investigation indicated that the incident started on the service drive at Nine Mile Road.

Police said two cars swiped each other before entering the freeway. An occupant in one of the drivers fired shots the other vehicle between Interstate 696 and Little Mack Avenue.

Police said the other driver and vehicle were not hit. The victim left the freeway to report the incident.

The suspect went toward Saint Clair Shores, MSP said. The suspect and his passenger are now in custody.