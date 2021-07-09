Police: 2 SUVs involved in I-75 shooting in Detroit

DETROIT – State police are investigating a freeway shooting on Detroit’s southwest side early Friday morning.

A Michigan State Police trooper was reportedly on patrol on southbound I-75 near Clark Avenue in Detroit Friday morning. At about 1:50 a.m., the trooper heard gunfire coming from behind their vehicle, then saw two SUVs pass in the right lane at a high rate of speed, officials said.

Officers activated their lights and sirens in an effort to stop the two vehicles, but both of them continued to flee.

Officials say one of the SUVs, a Chevrolet Equinox, lost a tire and came to a stop at I-75 near the city of Dearborn. The vehicle reportedly had several bullet holes in the windshield and the backside.

The second SUV continued to flee on I-75 and was not apprehended, officials said. The relationship between the drivers of the two vehicles in question is unknown at this time.

The conditions of those involved in the shooting are also unknown at this time.

I-75 was initially closed at Clark Avenue and then at I-96 amid the investigation. The freeway has reopened to traffic as of 7:40 a.m. Friday.

Authorities have not yet released any further details.

