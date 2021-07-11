Partly Cloudy icon
Video: MSP helicopter assists Detroit arrest drag racers

Two people taken into police custody

Dane Kelly
, Web Producer

MSP helicopter catches drag racing in Detroit

DETROITMichigan State Police troopers released helicopter video of the arrest of drag racers Friday night.

Troopers were assisting Detroit police officers in a crackdown on illegal racing.

The video captures cars doing donuts and when police arrive on the scene, the driver takes off, striking a patrol vehicle as it tries to get away.

The helicopter followed the vehicle onto I-96, where it ran out of gas near Grand River Avenue. Three people inside fled on foot, but police were able to apprehend the driver and one of the passengers. The third person is still on the loose.

You can watch the helicopter video in the player above.

