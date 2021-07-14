Woman badly injured after speeding car goes into I-275 median, up embankment, rolls over

LIVONIA, Mich. – A woman was seriously injured overnight when the car she was in ran off I-275 into the median near Eight Mile Road, went up the embankment and rolled over, police said.

The woman and a man were inside the car around 12:15 a.m. Wednesday (July 14) heading south on I-275 near Eight Mile Road, according to authorities.

Officials said the driver -- it’s not clear if the man or the woman was driving -- lost control at a high speed and ran off the freeway into the median.

The car continued down the median at a high speed, went over Eight Mile Road, continued up the embankment between the northbound and southbound lanes and finally rolled over, according to police.

Authorities said the man got out of the car and walked away from the crash scene, but he was located by Livonia firefighters and taken to a nearby hospital.

The woman was trapped inside the wreckage and had to be cut out, officials said. She was taken to a nearby hospital with life-threatening injuries, state police said.

The crash is still under investigation.