Woman shot at on freeway in Detroit while trying to pass slow moving SUV

DETROIT – A woman was reportedly shot at while trying to move pass a slow moving vehicle Sunday around 12:30 a.m. on the Lodge Freeway in Detroit.

According to police, the 35-year-old victim from New York was leaving a Detroit bar when she ended up on the Lodge Freeway at Seven Mile Road.

While driving north in the left lane on the freeway the came across the slow moving vehicle and moved to the right lane to pass it.

As she started to pass the silver SUV the front seat passenger of the vehicle began shooting at her.

Police say the victim was grazed by a bullet on the left wrist.

After being shot at she drove away until reaching 12 Mile Road and Telegraph to call police.

She was treated at the scene for the graze wound, but did not want to be taken to a hospital.

During an investigation into the shooting police located several casings south of 8 Mile Road.

Police are still investigating the shooting.

It comes as concern grows about the recent rise in road rage shootings across Metro Detroit.

