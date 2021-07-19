Pontiac teen hospitalized, brother arrested after fight over girl; missing girl found on roof

PONTIAC, Mich. – A fight over a girl at a Pontiac home led to a 15-year-old boy being beaten unconscious and his 16-year-old brother’s arrest, according to police. Officers said they found two girls at the home, including one who had been reported missing and refused to come down from the roof.

Deputies with the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office said they received a call at 2:06 p.m. Friday (July 16) about a 15-year-old boy who was being treated for injuries at McLaren Oakland Hospital.

The child’s mother told officers that her 16-year-old son had called her while she was at work and said that there had been a fight between the two teenagers that centered around a girl. She told police that the 16-year-old told her his younger brother wouldn’t wake up, so she told him to call 911. She said he refused, according to police.

The woman said she returned to her home on Willard Street and found the 15-year-old boy lying on the flood unconscious. He suffered a seizure, and she took him to the hospital, where he suffered another seizure, authorities said.

Deputies said the they took the 16-year-old Pontiac boy into custody at the home on Willard Street. He was taken to Oakland County Children’s Village.

While they were at the house, deputies said they saw two girls -- one inside the home and the other on the roof.

The girl on the roof was listed as a missing and endangered person, authorities said. She refused to come down, even though it was raining, police said. Star EMS and Waterford Township firefighters came to the home, but the girl refused to walk down the ladder, according to officials.

After about two hours, the girl climbed back into the home through a second-story window and was taken into protective custody without incident, deputies said. She was taken to Oakland County Children’s Village.