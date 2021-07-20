Police investigating after 29-year-old woman found dead in Madison Heights hotel

MADISON HEIGHTS, Mich. – Police are investigating an overnight murder of a 29-year-woman that happened at the Rodeway Inn on Stephenson Highway in Madison Heights.

One suspect is in custody.

“You worry about it and it was a lot of stuff and everyday something seems to be happening around here,” said Larry Richards.



Richards stays six doors down from where the discovery was made. Officers were initially called out at 5:23 a.m. Monday for a noise disturbance. After no one came to the door at room 208, police made entry to check on whoever may be inside.

That’s when they found an Black woman dead from an apparent gunshot wound to the chest.

“It’s scary and sad but something has got to be done because a woman lost her life,” said another hotel guest, wants to remain anonymous.

“I feel sorry for the family and her and everything,” Richards said.

Officials said the woman lived at the hotel with a 20-year-old male roommate. Their relationship is unclear.

After a brief search, officers found the man hiding in a dumpster behind a gas station at 14 Mile Road and Stephenson Highway near the handgun believed to be the murder weapon.

“I’m not really surprised. It was a lot of stuff that seems to be happening around here,” Richards said about the incident.

As of Monday afternoon, the victim’s name is not being released. Charges against the suspect will be decided by the Oakland County Prosecutor’s office.

