Live stream: Michigan Gov. Whitmer, Tim Meadows announce latest vaccine sweepstakes winners

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer will be joined by actor Tim Meadows on Wednesday to announce the latest round of prize winners in the state’s COVID vaccination sweepstakes.

Whitmer and former Saturday Night Live star Meadows, a Michigan native, will announce Wednesday three more winners in the MI Shot to Win Sweepstakes: One winner will receive $1 million, and two winners will take home $50,000.

Last week, Gov. Whitmer announced the first four winners of the daily $50,000 drawings in the sweepstakes. Only residents who receive their first COVID shot in July are eligible for the daily drawings, and will be entered into the drawing for the day they received their vaccine.

Michigan residents who got vaccinated for COVID as early as December of last year are eligible to win the $1 million prize or the $2 million prize.

As of Monday, July 19, officials say more than 2 million Michigan residents have registered for the grand prizes in the sweepstakes, and more than 90,000 young residents have registered for the college scholarship drawing.

The governor announced the sweepstakes in June in an effort to incentivize Michigan residents to get vaccinated for the virus this summer, with a goal of immunizing at least 70% of the state’s population.

As of July 19, 62.7% of Michigan residents ages 16 and older have received at least one dose of a COVID vaccine, while 55.2% of that age group are considered fully vaccinated.