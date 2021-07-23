Michigan man files $10M lawsuit against Keego Harbor police alleging racial profiling

KEEGO HARBOR, Mich. – A man said the Keego Harbor Police Department racially profiled him and he is filing a lawsuit.

Brian Chaney said he was walking down the street, listening to a podcast in Keego Harbor when police handcuffed him and accused him of a crime.

Chaney said he had dropped his kids off for an early morning workout and decided to get in some exercise himself. He was walking up and down Orchard Lake Road when he said he was stopped by police.

“He’s yelling, screaming. I didn’t hear him ‘cause I had my headphones on and he told me to get my hands out of my pockets and I put my hands up in the air,” Chaney said.

Chaney said the Keego Harbor officer suspected him of breaking into cars.

“He came and took my coffee, put it on the ground, frisked me and then told me I had a dangerous weapon and I was breaking into cars,” Chaney said.

According to the lawsuit, the cop violently pushed Chaney up against a car and injured his groin. Chaney, a father of four, was then handcuffed and said police refused to explain why he was being detained.

“When I didn’t want to talk to him he started poking me in the back and said ‘look dog.’ And I said, ‘I’m a dog now?’ And the other cop said, ‘I have a black labradoodle and he’s smart,’” Chaney said.

Chaney said the incident was humiliating and made him feel defenseless. After he was released, Chaney went to his family doctor who raised concerns about Chaney’s blood pressure.

Chaney was transported via ambulance to Beaumont Hospital in Royal Oak where he was kept overnight.

“Understand how I feel. It doesn’t matter how many degrees, the education I have. I’m treated like nothing,” Chaney said.

Chaney is now suing the Keego Harbor Police Department, and the officer he said racially discriminated against him, for $10 million.

“They stopped me because I’m a Black man and the way I was dressed,” Chaney said.

We have been informed through media requests, of a pending lawsuit from Mr. Brian Chaney but we have not received service of this action as of today. We have not seen the complaint that was filed in Federal Court. We dispute the claims of an illegal stop and investigation of Mr. Chaney that have been presented to us by the media but we will be conducting a thorough investigation of this incident. At this time, we cannot comment any further on the claims in the lawsuit, but facts will present themselves as this incident proceeds through the courts. Office of John Fitzgerald, Chief of Police for the City of Keego Harbor

