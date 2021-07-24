19-year-old Troy man who shot at tow truck driver in road rage incident on I-696 arrested

Tow truck shot in case of road rage on I-696 near Coolidge

OAK PARK, Mich. – A driver angry about a tow truck being in his way on I-696 pulled out a gun and shot at it, officials said.

Authorities say the incident happened around 2:35 p.m. Friday on westbound I-696 near Coolidge Highway.

The tow truck driver told authorities that the driver of a Chevrolet Sedan was unhappy about his vehicle being in the way. He was in the center right lane and the Chevrolet Sedan was in the center left lane at the time of the incident.

The driver of the Chevrolet Sedan pulled out a gun and fired it before fleeing the scene, according to officials. The shot went through the back window of the tow truck, authorities said.

Only one shot was fired and nobody was injured, police said.

UPDATE

On Saturday, police released more details about the ongoing investigation.

The suspect is a 19-year-old man from Troy. Both the suspect and his 16-year-old girlfriend from Sterling Heights were interviewed by authorities.

Police say more information revealed that the suspect cut off the tow truck and that is when the road rage incident started.

Because of the slow traffic the tow truck driver got out of his vehicle and started screaming at the suspect.

Police added that the backseat passenger of the Chevrolet Sedan handed the suspect a black and silver BB gun and told him to fire at the tow truck. All the passengers in the suspect’s car provided similar statements, according to police.

The suspect told police the gun used in the incident would be at his friend’s house in Sterling Heights. After police contacted the parents of that household the gun was found.

As of Saturday the suspect was being held in the Oakland County Jail.

