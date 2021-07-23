Angry driver on I-696 shoots tow truck because it was in the way

A driver who was angry that a tow truck was in his way on I-696 decided to pull out a gun and shoot at it, officials said.

Michigan State Police said the incident happened around 2:35 p.m. Friday (July 23) on westbound I-696 near Coolidge Highway.

A tow truck driver told authorities that the driver of a passenger car was unhappy that the tow truck was in the way. The driver of the car shot out the back window of the tow truck before fleeing the scene, according to officials.

Nobody was injured, police said.

The westbound lanes of I-696 are shut down at Bermuda Street/Mohawk Avenue while troopers investigate.