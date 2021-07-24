Michigan State Police investigate possible shooting on I-696 in Southfield

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. – Michigan State Police are investigating a possible freeway shooting on I-696.

Police said the possible shooting happened at 5:50 p.m. on Saturday (July 24) on eastbound I-696 near Telegraph Road in Southfield.

Read: Road rage shootings on the rise nationwide

Police said the victim called 911 and reported that his vehicle was struck by a stray bullet. He told dispatch that he saw two vehicles shooting at each other and his car had its window shot out.

Ad

Michigan State Police troopers have confirmed that there was a bullet hole in the vehicle.

No injuries have been reported.

Read: More freeway shooting coverage

Preliminary investigation revealed that a 911 caller says his vehicle was hit by a stray bullet. He stated that he saw 2 vehicles shooting at each other and his car had its window shot out. Troopers have confirmed a bullet hole in the vehicle. There were no injuries. — MSP Metro Detroit (@mspmetrodet) July 24, 2021