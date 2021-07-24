Partly Cloudy icon
Michigan State Police investigate possible shooting on I-696 in Southfield

Victim called 911

Kayla Clarke, Web Producer

SOUTHFIELD, Mich.Michigan State Police are investigating a possible freeway shooting on I-696.

Police said the possible shooting happened at 5:50 p.m. on Saturday (July 24) on eastbound I-696 near Telegraph Road in Southfield.

Police said the victim called 911 and reported that his vehicle was struck by a stray bullet. He told dispatch that he saw two vehicles shooting at each other and his car had its window shot out.

Michigan State Police troopers have confirmed that there was a bullet hole in the vehicle.

No injuries have been reported.

