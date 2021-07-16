Road rage shootings on the rise nationwide

PLYMOUTH TOWNSHIP, Mich. – An investigation is underway into a freeway shooting that happened at 7:30 a.m. Friday (July 16) on M-14 in Plymouth Township.

Michigan State Police (MSP) say the shooting occurred on eastbound M-14 just before the ramp to northbound I-275. A person called 911 after being shot at during a road rage incident, police said.

The shooter is accused of firing one round into the bottom of the driver’s side door of the victim’s vehicle. The shooter may have been driving a brown car and continued eastbound on M-14 after the shooting.

State police said people so angry at other drivers and shooting at them is almost a daily occurance. Road rage deaths nationwide last year averaged 22 people each month. That has nearly doubled this year to 42 people being killed each month nationwide.

Anyone with information is asked to contact MSP at 734-287-5000.

Felonious Assault: On 07/16 at approximately 7:30 AM, MSP Regional Communications Center received a 911 of a possible shooting on eastbound M 14 near northbound I 275 in Plymouth Township. There are no reported injuries. Detectives and troopers are on scene. pic.twitter.com/cc9zuaPh2e — MSP Metro Detroit (@mspmetrodet) July 16, 2021