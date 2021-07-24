Morning Briefing July 24, 2021: 18-year-old killed while riding bicycle in Detroit, severe storm threat in the forecast today, updates from the Tokyo Olympics

An 18-year-old woman was killed while riding her bicycle in Detroit when she was caught in the crossfire of a feud, police say.

Detroit’s interim police chief James White spoke about the investigation on Friday. He made a plea for the public’s help in getting justice for the young woman.

Tikiya Allen was shot and killed Wednesday while riding her bicycle on Detroit’s west side.

“They’re all tragic. They’re all sad. But this one is just so senseless,” said White.

Original: Detroit police search for suspects in connection with fatal shooting of 18-year-old woman

It will be warmer and muggier with a severe storm threat in forecast for Saturday, July 24.

Ad

You can monitor the severe weather in the live Michigan radar. Stay with Local 4 News and ClickOnDetroit for the latest weather updates on today’s storms.

More: Saturday storms could threaten Port Huron-to-Mackinac sailboat race ⛵

Here is a look at the latest coverage from the Tokyo Olympics. Stay up to date all day on ClickOnDetroit.

Weather: 7/24/21

The number of confirmed cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Michigan has risen to 899,921 as of Friday, including 19,883 deaths, state officials report.

Friday’s update includes a total of 1,295 new cases and 21 additional deaths, seven of which are from a vital records review, over the past three days -- an average of about 431.6 cases and seven deaths per day. On Tuesday, the state announced a total of 898,626 cases and 19,862 deaths.

Ad

Testing has dropped to around 10,000 diagnostic tests reported per day on average, with the 7-day positive rate near 4% as of Friday. Hospitalizations were declining for several weeks until last week, with a slight uptick in inpatients was reported.

The state’s 7-day moving average for daily cases was 332 on Friday, up from 273 on Friday. The 7-day death average was 5 on Tuesday, and remained 5 on Friday. The state’s fatality rate is 2.2%. The state also reports “active cases,” which were listed at 7,400 as of Tuesday.

Ad

Michigan has reported more than 9.2 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine administered as of Wednesday, with 62.9% of 16+ residents having received at least one dose while 55.2% of 16+ residents are considered fully vaccinated.

Michigan COVID: Here’s what to know July 24, 2021

Here’s a look at more of the data: