Dearborn residents deal with another major flooding event after recent storms

DEARBORN, Mich. – For the third time in recent weeks much of Dearborn was flooded and residents are growing frustrated.

Floodwaters finally receded on Ford Road near Oakman Boulevard, but vehicles that became stuck in the water were left behind.

“It was crazy. I was fifteen minutes from my house and it took 90 minutes to get home because so many streets were flooded,” a resident said.

Severe storms moved through Southeast Michigan on Saturday. Those storms heavily impacted Dearborn.

“Every time it rains it’s always like, ‘am I coming home to an ocean in my house?’” a resident said.

Posts on social media show water mains overflowing and huge trees toppled over. A combination of powerful winds and several inches of rain wreaking havoc once again.

At the Hampton Inn Hotel, the ceiling of the covered driveway collapsed, leaving debris everywhere.

“When it gets flooded we go through this and then nobody pays attention and then it floods again,” a resident said.

For homeowners and drivers every storm renews flooding concerns.

“It’s been 50 years. I’ve been going through this, it’s real frustrating,” a resident said.

There has been three strong storms within the period of a month. The storms have frustrated families who blame aging infrastructure and elected officials.

“I’m about to move, not dealing with this,” a resident said.