Detroit man charged with murder in shooting that left 2 dead, 1 injured

Police at the scene of a July 16, 2021, shooting that left two people dead and one person injured on Washburn Street in Detroit.

DETROIT – A Detroit man has been charged with first-degree murder in connection with a shooting that left two people dead and one injured on the city’s west side.

Detroit police were called around 3 a.m. July 16 to a home in the 15000 block of Washburn Street.

When they arrived, officers found a man’s body lying outside the home, according to authorities. They found a second body and a surviving shooting victim inside the house, police said.

Officials said Michael Edwards, 31, of Southfield, and Devon Cartwright, 28, of Detroit, were identified as the men killed in the shooting.

The surviving victim had multiple gunshot wounds and was taken to a nearby hospital, officials said.

Police said Gerrod Moses Lark, 22, of Detroit, entered the home and fired a handgun, killing Edwards and Cartwright and injuring the third person. He then fled the scene, authorities said.

Lark was arrested July 21. He is charged with two counts of first-degree murder and six felony firearm violations.

Lark was arraigned Saturday (July 24) at 36th District Court. A probable cause conference is scheduled for Aug. 3, and a preliminary examination is scheduled for Aug. 9.