The scene of a fatal pedestrian crash on July 26, 2021, in Southfield.

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. – A pedestrian was struck by a vehicle and killed overnight on Telegraph Road in Southfield, police said.

The crash happened early Monday morning (July 26) on northbound Telegraph Road between Eight Mile and Nine Mile roads, according to authorities.

Southfield police confirmed someone had been killed, but no additional information has been revealed.

Telegraph Road was closed during the investigation, but it has since reopened.