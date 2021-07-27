Mother, 14-year-old daughter stabbed to death in Van Buren Township apartment, police say

VAN BUREN TOWNSHIP, Mich. – A mother and her teenage daughter were found stabbed to death in their Van Buren Township home Sunday (July 25) evening, according to police.

The woman, 45, and her daughter, 14, were found dead at the Belleville Pointe Apartments on Lake Villa Drive near Belleville Road.

Original: Mother, teen daughter stabbed to death in Van Buren Township home

When family members didn’t hear from the pair for a few days, they got concerned. The victim’s cousin went to check on them and was the one who discovered the bodies.

Ad

“He started banging on doors and asking for people to call 911,” neighbor Isiah Stevens said.

The body of the 45-year-old woman was found in the kitchen. Her 14-year-old daughter was found in another room, according to police.

Police said both had suffered multiple injuries and had been stabbed to death.

“The door was unlocked when he walked in and he saw them. He said he turned the corner and saw the lady, the girl was in the back somewhere,” Stevens said.

Neighbors said they last saw the pair on Thursday (July 22). The Michigan State Police Forensic Unit is assisting in the investigation.

Van Buren Township police said there is no danger to the public. The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information should contact Van Buren Township police at 734-699-8930.

Read: More local news coverage