Man accused of abducting one woman, shooting another on Detroit’s west side

DETROIT – Detroit Police are looking for a 21-year old man wanted in connection to an abduction and shooting on the city’s west side.

A 20-year-old woman was sitting in a red Ford Explorer with a friend around 7:50 p.m. Tuesday in the area of E. Warren and Penrod.

That’s when the suspect pulled up to them and physically forced the victim into his car then drove off.

The victim’s friend followed the suspect but was shot when the suspect fired a shot into her vehicle.

The suspect then took off on W. Chicago towards Greenfield with the abduction victim. She has been identified as 20-year-old Emoni Smith.

The witness was taken to the hospital and is in temporary serious condition.

Detroit Police are now looking for the suspect and abducted victim.

The suspect has been identified as 21-year old Marcus Montgomery. He is considered armed and dangerous.

He is traveling in an older model silver Ford Escape. Police believe he is with two other unknown men. Investigators say the suspect and victim know each other.

If anyone has seen Montgomery or Smith, call Detroit Police.