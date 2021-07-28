Detroit police: Kidnapped woman, 20, found safe, abductor still at large

DETROIT – Police say a woman who was kidnapped at gunpoint Tuesday evening in Detroit has been safely recovered as of Wednesday morning, though investigators are still seeking the abductor.
According to Detroit police, 20-year-old Emoni Smith was sitting in a vehicle with a friend Tuesday when a man, identified as Marcus Montgomery, approached them and forced Smith to enter his vehicle a gunpoint in the area of West Warren Avenue and Penrod Street. Police say Smith and Montgomery know each other.
Smith’s friend initially followed Montgomery’s car, but the man fired a shot into her vehicle, striking her, police said. She was taken to the hospital and listed in temporary serious condition.
Montgomery reportedly continued fleeing in a an older model silver Ford Escape (pictured below) with Smith and two other passengers, believed to be a male and a female.
Detroit police say Smith has been safely recovered as of 10:47 a.m. Wednesday. They are still looking for Montgomery.
No other details have been released at this time. This is an ongoing investigation.
Anyone with information should contact Detroit police.
