Police: Man says he was shot during I-96 road rage incident in Detroit

DETROIT – A man told police he was shot during a road rage incident Tuesday night while driving westbound in the express lanes of I-96 near Outer Drive in Detroit.

The victim called 911 about 11:40 p.m. to say he was shot, Michigan State Police said. Redford Township police found him at Schoolcraft and Telegraph Road. He was taken to a hospital. His condition is not known at the time of this report Wednesday morning.

The man told police he was involved in a road rage incident with someone who shot him while traveling westbound on the interstate, state police said.

A stretch of I-96 was shut down while police searched for evidence. An investigation is ongoing.