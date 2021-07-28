Police say 4-year-old girl recovering after accidentally shooting herself in Detroit

DETROIT – Police released new information into what happened to a 4-year-old girl who had been shot on Detroit’s east side.

Authorities said the incident was the result of an accidental shooting after the child got a hold of an unsecured gun.

The girl’s father told police there was a shooting at a local park near the intersection of Chene and East Jefferson Avenue. But Interim Police Chief James White said his officers found no evidence of the shooting taking place in the park.

“We did not find a scene. We did not find any witnesses. We’re looking at our camera assets in that area now to see if that incident occurred there and what facts are we missing,” White said.

Crime scene investigators started looking for clues at an apartment complex in the 1900 block of Chene Court where the girl lives with her family. Through investigation, police determined that the shooting at the at the complex. The story about the incident happening at the park was made up.

“I looked at the story and I said, ‘That’s my building. So, just knowing that it happened here, it’s very unfortunate and I hope that her family is good and she’s well,” said one woman who lives in the building.

The incident is a pain that Michael Horner knows all too well. His 22-year-old son, Rashad Kimball, was shot and killed not too far from the area where this little girl was accidentally shot.

“And just think about this young man. My son was 22 years old and this little baby is 4 years old. We’ve got plans for that baby. We’re asking for God just to touch her and lift her up and give her a chance to survive this nonsense,” said Horner.

It is why the Detroit Police Department is stressing the free gun locks it has vowed to give out.

It is unclear if any charges will be filed against the parents.

