Northbound I-75 in Madison Heights expected to remain closed through Wednesday

MADISON HEIGHTS, Mich. – All weekend, Michigan Department of Transportation crews worked around the clock to repair the sinkhole in a stretch of I-75 northbound in Oakland County, just north of 11 Mile Road.

The northbound lanes of I-75 were shutdown Friday from the I-75/I-696 exchange to 12 Mile Road.

It all started Friday at about 5 a.m. MDOT said a tunnel boring machine that runs 90-100 feet underground, ran into some water. The water created a void under the I-75 Service Drive that caused the sinkhole. The sinkhole caused damage in the far right lane of I-75 and on the Service Drive.

Crews were forced to shutdown northbound I-75 in area for safety reason. MDOT said they are working to fix the issue and the lanes, but this will be an extensive project.

“Monday, we’ll be tearing up this pavement that you see behind us, replacing the stone, re-constructing it and paving it back,” said Colin Forbes with MDOT.

