Viral video captures Detroit police officers in massive brawl in Greektown

DETROIT – A viral video recorded Saturday night captured Detroit police officers in a massive brawl in Greektown.
The video shows officers approach a man in a Detroit Tigers’ shirt, who appeared to be speaking to them when an officer struck him in the face, knocking him to the ground. A large-scale brawl started with another man shortly after.
It is unclear the circumstances that led to either altercation.
The Detroit Police Department released the following statement Sunday:
The massive skirmish came less than two months after a viral video captured a similar incident in Greektown.
