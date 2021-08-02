Viral video captures Detroit police officers in massive brawl in Greektown

DETROIT – A viral video recorded Saturday night captured Detroit police officers in a massive brawl in Greektown.

The video shows officers approach a man in a Detroit Tigers’ shirt, who appeared to be speaking to them when an officer struck him in the face, knocking him to the ground. A large-scale brawl started with another man shortly after.

It is unclear the circumstances that led to either altercation.

The Detroit Police Department released the following statement Sunday:

“The Detroit Police Department was made aware, via social media, of an allegation of excessive force in Greektown. Internal Affairs is reviewing the circumstances surrounding this allegation. DPD is committed to remaining transparent throughout this process and will provide updates to the community and our media partners as soon as practicable.” Detroit Police Department

The massive skirmish came less than two months after a viral video captured a similar incident in Greektown.

