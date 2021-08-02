Partly Cloudy icon
Viral video captures Detroit police officers in massive brawl in Greektown

Internal Affairs reviewing allegations of excessive force

Dane Kelly, Web Producer

A viral video captured another large-scale brawl in Greektown, July 31, 2021.
A viral video captured another large-scale brawl in Greektown, July 31, 2021. (WDIV)

DETROIT – A viral video recorded Saturday night captured Detroit police officers in a massive brawl in Greektown.

The video shows officers approach a man in a Detroit Tigers’ shirt, who appeared to be speaking to them when an officer struck him in the face, knocking him to the ground. A large-scale brawl started with another man shortly after.

It is unclear the circumstances that led to either altercation.

The Detroit Police Department released the following statement Sunday:

The massive skirmish came less than two months after a viral video captured a similar incident in Greektown.

Dane is a producer and media enthusiast. He previously worked freelance video production and writing jobs in Michigan, Georgia and Massachusetts. Dane graduated from the Specs Howard School of Media Arts.

