MSP: Homeowners asked to shelter in place due to barricaded gunman situation in Holly

State police say carjacking suspect barricades inside home

HOLLY, Mich. – Homeowners in the area of East Maple Street in Holly Township are asked to shelter in place due to a barricaded gunman situation, according to Michigan State Police.

The incident is the result of a pursuit of a carjacking suspect, MSP says in a tweet.

State police said the suspect ran into a home. Troopers and local enforcement have responded to the incident.

