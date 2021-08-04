MSP: Homeowners asked to shelter in place due to barricaded gunman situation in Holly

HOLLY, Mich. – Homeowners in the area of East Maple Street in Holly Township are asked to shelter in place due to a barricaded gunman situation, according to Michigan State Police.

The incident is the result of a pursuit of a carjacking suspect, MSP says in a tweet.

State police said the suspect ran into a home. Troopers and local enforcement have responded to the incident.

