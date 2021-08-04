Monroe County carjacking suspects barricaded in Holly Township home, authorities say

HOLLY TOWNSHIP – Michigan State Police and Oakland County deputies have a Holly Township home surrounded Tuesday night after two people barricaded themselves following a pursuit.

Authorities said the two people are wanted for carjacking a woman who was with her grandchildren earlier Tuesday in Monroe County. They were identified as 40-year-old Michelle Holladay and 39-year-old William Lanham, according to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office.

Police said the couple barricaded themselves in a home on East Maple Street in Holly Township.

State police said a tipster called 911 and reported a man and woman in a stolen mini van. The caller spotted the vehicle entering a rest area on northbound Interstate 275 before Holly Road.

After troopers attempted a traffic stop, the couple fled, exiting off the freeway and crashing the vehicle before running into an occupied home.

The homeowners were released unharmed, police said.

State police said neighbors in the area have been evacuated and urge others to remain inside their homes until the situation has been resolved.

