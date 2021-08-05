Detroit couple accused of shooting woman they knew, leaving her lifeless body in woods

DETROIT – A man and woman from Detroit are accused of murdering a woman they knew and leaving her body in the woods, officials said.

Detroit police officers said they were called around 5 p.m. July 12, 2020, to the intersection of Hyde and Helen streets on the city’s east side.

When they arrived, police said they found the lifeless body of Michelle O’Neal, 55, of Detroit, in a wooded area. She had been fatally shot in the head, according to authorities.

Officials said Oscar DeAngelo Smith, 30, and Temmika Burgess, 39, both of Detroit, shot O’Neal, took her body to the woods and fled the scene. They were arrested Monday (Aug. 2) after a DPD investigation.

Smith, Burgess and O’Neal all knew each other, according to police.

Smith is charged with first-degree murder, felon in possession and two felony firearm violations.

Burgess is charged with first-degree murder, tampering with evidence, third-degree arson and one felony firearm violation.

Smith and Burgess are expected to be arraigned Thursday at 36th District Court.