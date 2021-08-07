Agreement reached in strike that caused delays at Canadian border

DETROIT – Officials said an agreement has been reached following a strike by Canadian border workers that caused massive freeway backups Friday on I-75 and I-94.

The agreement comes days before the border opens on Aug. 9 to fully vaccinated Americans for non-essential travel.

It had been a long and slow Friday for anyone trying to cross into Canada from Detroit. Wait times at the Ambassador Bridge and Blue Water Bridge spanned for hours. The wait time at the tunnel was going on four and a half hours.

Canada’s border guards and staff have been unable to come to terms on a new contract -- an impasse that’s been festering for three years. Friday marked the first day of their work-to-rule strike action. It brought every border between the U.S. and Canada to a halt.

Detroit police mobilized to try and clear the traffic that started to overtake Jefferson Avenue and block off certain streets to ease the congestion.

However, commercial trucks were at a standstill at the Ambassador Bridge.

It is unknown unclear whether unions will return personnel full time starting Saturday.

