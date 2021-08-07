Michigan children found safe in North Carolina as officials seek their return to state

Oakland County, Mich. – Two missing Independence Township children have been found safe in North Carolina.

Now Oakland County sheriff’s detectives and prosecutors are working to return them and their father back to the region.

The children, 18-month-old Avery and 9-year-old Jaden Breckenridge were found late Friday in Greenville, North Carolina by police.

They were with their father, Joshua Breckenridge, at his mother’s home. Greenville police confirmed the children were fine.

Sheriff’s detectives were alerted Thursday that the father had taken his children and the biological mother’s vehicle without permission from her Independence Township home.

She told detectives Avery had a serious heart condition and believed the father was headed to North Carolina without the child’s medication.

Breckenridge is on probation for a domestic violence conviction and a condition of his probation prohibits him from leaving the state without court permission.

On Friday, a judge held a Zoom call with the father and his attorney.

The judge revoked the father’s probationary status, ordered his arrest and set a $1 million bond.

Because the domestic violence conviction against the father is a misdemeanor, Greenville police declined to arrest him.

Both children are healthy and not in any danger, authorities say.

“The misdemeanor conviction is not one for which he can be extradited. A potential kidnapping charge does not apply as Breckenridge and the mother have joint custody of the children,” said the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office in a statement.

Greenville police were unable to locate the 2003 white GMC Sierra the mother reported the father had taken without permission.

Detectives and prosecutors will meet on Monday to determine how to expedite his return to Michigan.