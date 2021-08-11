Motorcyclist critically injured by hit-and-run driver in Dearborn, police say

A car believed to be linked to an Aug. 5, 2021, hit-and-run crash in Dearborn.

DEARBORN, Mich. – A motorcyclist was critically injured last week by a hit-and-run driver in Dearborn, police said.

Dearborn police said the crash happened around 6:45 p.m. Thursday (Aug. 5) in the area of Military and Monroe streets.

Officials didn’t reveal specific details about the crash, but they said a motorcycle sustained serious injuries and was taken to a nearby hospital in critical condition.

“The leading cause of death in our country is car accidents, which can be prevented by exercising patience and caution,” Dearborn police Chief Ronald Haddad said. “Reckless actions behind the wheel not only endanger those involved but also innocent motorists and pedestrians.”

Investigators believe a Dodge Avenger that wasn’t directly involved in the collision might have been the one that caused it. Police are searching for that driver, who left the scene before they arrived, according to authorities.

The investigation continues. Anyone with information is asked to call Dearborn police at 313-943-2241 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP to remain anonymous.