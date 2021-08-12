Partly Cloudy icon
84º

WEATHER ALERT

SHOW MORE 

Local News

Dearborn Heights residents among those hard-hit in another bout of extreme weather

Neighborhood hit with flooding just weeks after last flood hit area

Rod Meloni, Reporter, CFP ®

Dane Kelly, Web Producer

Tags: Dearborn Heights, Flooding, Dearborn, Flood, Metro Detroit, Detroit, Rain, Heavy Rains, Weather, Local News, Local, News, Neighborhood Flooding, Residential Flooding, Currier Street, Hanover Street
Dearborn Heights residents among those hard-hit in another bout of extreme weather
Dearborn Heights residents among those hard-hit in another bout of extreme weather

DEARBORN HEIGHTS, Mich. – Overnight storms caused parts of Metro Detroit to flood Thursday morning, leaving hundreds of thousands of Michiganders without power.

Read: Massive power outages hit Michigan, nearing historic 2017 wind storm totals

Residents in Dearborn Heights are frustrated after the latest bout of flooding, less than a month after the last time the area flooded.

Trash was piled on the curb of Currier Street, mostly furniture thrown out due to the multiple floods over summer.

Residents used an inflatable boat to travel through the neighborhood, located near the intersection of Hanover Street and Telegraph Road.

One resident -- who goes by Junior -- said he spends time in the neighborhood to help friends and family members bail out their house.

“Yeah. It ruined like everything,” Junior said. “Like every other month it gets ruined. The basements flood.”

StormPins: Photos of lightning, downed trees, downed power lines, flooding after storms hammer Metro Detroit

Another problem is the drivers who seem unaware how deep the water and attempt to drive through, resulting in stalled vehicles that litter the street and waves that splash the homes.

“They drive through it and it sends it right down my basement wall, right down my door,” said Ollie Cox. “It fills my basement full of stinky sewer water.”

Watch: Video of flooding on Metro Detroit roads, freeways on Aug. 12, 2021

Copyright 2021 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Authors:

Rod Meloni is an Emmy Award-winning Business Editor on Local 4 News and a Certified Financial Planner™ Professional.

email

Dane is a producer and media enthusiast. He previously worked freelance video production and writing jobs in Michigan, Georgia and Massachusetts. Dane graduated from the Specs Howard School of Media Arts.

email