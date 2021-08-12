Metro Detroit senior living facilities operating without power after storms

WESTLAND, Mich. – Overnight storms caused parts of Metro Detroit to flood Thursday morning, leaving hundreds of thousands of Michiganders without power.

A senior living facility in Westland was among those that lost power. Dozens of seniors were left in the dark without air conditioning or electricity on what is expected to be a hot and humid day.

Ashford Court, located on Joy Road, is an assisted independent living facility with its own memory care facility. The facility needs power to operate, but without a generator, the building has been without power since 3 p.m. Wednesday.

Officials said some residents have been moved to other facilities and that a generator is on the way.

More than 100 residents are without power at Baldwin House Senior Living Hazel Park. Sources claim owners brought in pizza for lunch and are in the process of purchasing lanterns for everyone.

