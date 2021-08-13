DTE Energy crews work around the clock to restore power to Metro Detroit

DETROIT – DTE Energy continues to work on restoring power to much of Metro Detroit.

While the company has made significant progress since Thursday, as of 1 p.m. Friday, more than 252,000 customers are still out of power.

DTE has thousands of crews working to get things back on track and the company wants residents to know how they plan to fix everything.

“Teams have been working really hard since Wednesday to get everybody restored,” said DTE president Trevor Lauer. “Storms came through about 4 o’clock on Wednesday and I expect we’re going have it largely completed on Sunday. We’ve got some pretty extensive damage in areas and those pockets are going to take longer for our teams to restore.”

A car that had collided with a power pole on M-59 was repaired in about a half an hour.

A tree had fallen onto powerlines on the street behind Orchard Lake Country Club, causing a small fire.

“We were able to isolate it at a certain point. Part of the crew came here earlier and isolated it,” said DTE crew leader Tom Swayne. “Right when we pulled up, they lit up about 150 people and there are 50 left.”

The work is exhausting. Even more so by the fact that DTE has been working hard for six weeks on power issues since the last weather event.

“All the men are tired. Some of these guys are sleep deprived. It’s been wearing, but it’s enjoyable when we turn on a neighborhood like this,” Swayne said. “It’s an enjoyable thing too.”

Consumers Energy reports power has been restored to more than 200,000 customers. They hope to restore another 100,000 by the end of Friday and have all restoration work completed by the end of the weekend.

