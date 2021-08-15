Southwest Detroit couple married for 75-years celebrates anniversary with honking parade

DETROIT – Residents in southwest Detroit honored a very special couple with a honking parade and virtual anniversary party right outside Revelation Lutheran Church on Saturday.

The couple, Albert and Myrtle Green, met at 13 and married when they were both only 19.

They have been married for a total of 75-years.

Today, Albert is 93 and Myrtle is 94.

During that time, they owned Green’s Variety Store for 55 years.

When they retired it was the last standing store in the Detroit based Delray community.

They were dedicated entrepreneurs. Still, nothing tops the commitment they have to each other.

So, what is their secret to a successful partnership?

“Well I tell everybody, communication, communication with each other and the grace of God is with you always. Be right, be right and you’ll make it,” Myrtle said.

