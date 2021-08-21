Partly Cloudy icon
Employee shot by former coworker following dispute in Detroit; police search for suspect

Police say dispute over purse led to shooting

DeJanay Booth, Web Producer

Employee shot in dispute over purse on Detroit's east side

DETROIT – Police are searching for a 59-year-old man accused of shooting a former coworker in Detroit.

At about 7 p.m. on Friday, the suspect, identified by authorities as Michael Watkins, entered the manufacturing business on Mt. Elliott Street near Conant Street and confronted the victim, according to police. A dispute over a purse led to gunfire, and the bullet grazed the victim’s face. Police said the employee refused medical attention.

Authorities said Watkins is believed to be driving a silver four-door 1994 BMW.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 800-Speak Up.

About the Author:

DeJanay Booth joined WDIV as a web producer in July 2020. She previously worked as a news reporter in New Mexico before moving back to Michigan.

